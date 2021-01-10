Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Has Made History
This undated image provided by Columbia Records shows rapper Lil Nas X, whose viral hit “Old Town Road” was removed from Billboard's country charts because they said it wasn’t country enough. (Eric Lagg/Courtesy of Columbia Records via AP)
Lil Nas X’s smash hit “Old Town Road” has set another record! The song is officially the highest certified song ever by the Recording Industry Association of America.
The song has gone 14 times platinum, which means it has 14 million in equivalent song units. To break that down, one equivalent song unit equals one single digital song sale, or it equals 150 on-demand streams.
Both Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus acknowledged the achievement on social media.