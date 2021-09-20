      Weather Alert

Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ Raises Thousands For Charities

Sep 20, 2021 @ 5:30am

Lil Nas X’s album “Montero” has raised thousands of dollars for charities. He and his team got real creative by tying all 16 songs from his album to a different charity, which they are calling a “baby registry,” keeping the theme of the “Montero” rapper giving “birth” to his debut album.

According to PEOPLE, the charities deal with issues such as healthcare, LGBTQ, BIPOC, and social justice.  Bros In Convo told TMZ they had received $33,140 in donations as of Friday thanks to Lil Nas’ album track, “That’s What I Want,” the non-profit is a Florida charity that benefits Black, gay, bisexual, and queer men.

Other charities that benefitted from Lil Nas X’s album include the Transinclusive Group (first Black Trans-led organization), Central Alabama Alliance Resource & Advocacy Center (Identifying needs in the HIV community), and Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference (strengthening faith in the Black community).

Like it or not Lil Nas X is changing the music industry with his creativity, what do you think of the music from “Montero”?

