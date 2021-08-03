Lil Nas X Thanks YouTubers For Milestone

Lil Nas X’s video for “MONTERO” broke one million dislikes on YouTube for the first time. He celebrated this milestone with a Tweet.
thank u to everyone who made this possible. i am nothing without you guys lack of support. 🤍 https://t.co/71yoIAPpob
— nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 31, 2021
thank u to everyone who made this possible. i am nothing without you guys lack of support. 🤍 https://t.co/71yoIAPpob
— nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 31, 2021
Lil Nas X Tweeted, “thank u to everyone who made this possible. i am nothing without you guys lack of support.”