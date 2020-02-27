      Weather Alert

Lil Nas X Surprised Kids With Chronic Illnesses At Disney World

Feb 27, 2020 @ 7:39am
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Lil Nas X poses backstage during the 2019 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Field on April 28, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Bert’s Big Adventure is an organization that gives free trips to Disney World for kids who are battling life-threatening illnesses, and they enlisted Lil Nas X for a surprise visit.

 

Lil Nas X had a dance party with the children, and performed “Old Town Road.” He also posed for photos and game them all  signed cowboy hats.

The kids lost their minds!

BTW…while he was there, he also crashed a wedding!

 

