Lil Nas X Sued For A House Party In 2022

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

TMZ reports that both Lil Nas X and Zedd have been named in a million-dollar lawsuit over a house party from October 2022. They are “among the defendants being sued by landlord Daniel Fitzgerald, who owns a slew of fancy homes in the Hollywood Hills.”

The two apparently knew there weren’t supposed to be any parties at the residence despite still choosing to the attend. Nothing from TMZ says they personally hosted it. However, they may have each made $250, 000 at the unsanctioned event.

The landlord is suing over physical damage to furniture, walls, and ceilings on top the revenue lost due to having to make repairs.