Lil Nas X Returned To Twitter

Mar 17, 2022 @ 4:56am
Lil Nas X accepts the award for top hot 100 song for "Old Town Road"at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Lil Nas X returned to Twitter after a 4-month hiatus. “why are people surprised i’ve been away for so long? have y’all really never heard of maternity leave?” he said. “i’m so happy i’m back on the internet.”

He didn’t waste any time getting back to his “normal” self on Twitter.

Lil Nas X updated on what he’s been up to while away.

Fans responded.

