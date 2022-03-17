Lil Nas X returned to Twitter after a 4-month hiatus. “why are people surprised i’ve been away for so long? have y’all really never heard of maternity leave?” he said. “i’m so happy i’m back on the internet.”
why are people surprised i’ve been away for so long? have y’all really never heard of maternity leave?
— MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) March 16, 2022
why are people surprised i’ve been away for so long? have y’all really never heard of maternity leave?
— MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) March 16, 2022
He didn’t waste any time getting back to his “normal” self on Twitter.
i’m so happy i’m back on the internet. i missed me so much.
— MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) March 16, 2022
i’m so happy i’m back on the internet. i missed me so much.
Lil Nas X updated on what he’s been up to while away.
all the random hairstyles i’ve had over the last 4 months pic.twitter.com/er1CuM9QLD
— MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) March 16, 2022
all the random hairstyles i’ve had over the last 4 months pic.twitter.com/er1CuM9QLD
Fans responded.
pic.twitter.com/JkeGBJkE1C
— 🅿️rantø 🤍 (@notpranto) March 16, 2022
pic.twitter.com/JkeGBJkE1C
— 🅿️rantø 🤍 (@notpranto) March 16, 2022
while you were away, my 8 year old sister had a party with you as a theme
🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/KgxPHc9Fmn
— ATENA |📚: Battle Royale (@goddessatena_) March 16, 2022
while you were away, my 8 year old sister had a party with you as a theme
🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/KgxPHc9Fmn
— ATENA |📚: Battle Royale (@goddessatena_) March 16, 2022