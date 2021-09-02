Lil Nas X, ‘Pregnant’?

Lil Nas X has been preparing to release his debut album, ‘Montero‘ on September 17. He recently revealed his debut album date through a ‘maternity shoot’ letting the world know ‘He’s Pregnant’. Lil Nas X is taking this promotional campaign seriously.
SURPRISE! I can’t believe i’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy “MONTERO” is due September 17, 2021 🦋💕🥲 pic.twitter.com/dry8lAhpPr
— MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 2, 2021
He also posted a ‘sonogram’ of his pregnancy on TikTok. Lil Nas X told ‘People’ that he was inspired to go this route as far as a promo for his debut after hearing Meg’s track, ‘Dolla Sign Slime’. He said, “I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing,’ so I immediately called my stylist. She was like, ‘Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, this is my baby, huh?’ As a joke, she was like, ‘Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.'”
Do you like the way Lil Nas X trolls for attention? We kinda do. 😜