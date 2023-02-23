Lil Nas X Is Teasing A New Album This Summer
February 23, 2023 12:51PM EST
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
It’s been about a year and a half now since Lil Nas X released his debut album Montero, but a lil’ Q&A on Twitter tells us he’s planning on dropping the next one around summertime.
most likely summer
— i am reading all that (@LilNasX) February 20, 2023
It seems like he’s been pretty busy making music because when asked how many tracks he would put out, he said,
idk i love so many songs plus i’m still in the studio making music so it’s gone be hard to pick
Here’s to hoping there’s some kind of weird cat tie-in on this album.
View this post on Instagram
If he can sing and rap about horses and the devil, he can surely squeeze in some cat content, right?
