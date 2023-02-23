99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Lil Nas X Is Teasing A New Album This Summer

February 23, 2023 12:51PM EST
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

It’s been about a year and a half now since Lil Nas X released his debut album Montero, but a lil’ Q&A on Twitter tells us he’s planning on dropping the next one around summertime.

It seems like he’s been pretty busy making music because when asked how many tracks he would put out, he said,

idk i love so many songs plus i’m still in the studio making music so it’s gone be hard to pick

Here’s to hoping there’s some kind of weird cat tie-in on this album.

 

A post shared by dumb (@lilnasx)

If he can sing and rap about horses and the devil, he can surely squeeze in some cat content, right?

