Lil Nas X Is Teasing A New Album This Summer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

It’s been about a year and a half now since Lil Nas X released his debut album Montero, but a lil’ Q&A on Twitter tells us he’s planning on dropping the next one around summertime.

most likely summer — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) February 20, 2023

It seems like he’s been pretty busy making music because when asked how many tracks he would put out, he said,

idk i love so many songs plus i’m still in the studio making music so it’s gone be hard to pick

Here’s to hoping there’s some kind of weird cat tie-in on this album.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dumb (@lilnasx)

If he can sing and rap about horses and the devil, he can surely squeeze in some cat content, right?