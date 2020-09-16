      Breaking News
Lil Nas X Has A New Children’s Book On The Way

Sep 16, 2020 @ 7:13am
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Lil Nas X poses backstage during the 2019 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Field on April 28, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Lil Nas X revealed that his new children’s book, “C is for Country,” will be coming out early next year. He announced it on social media: “I’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon! C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids. I can’t wait to share it with you all.”

 

 

The book features a cover featuring a character of Lil Nas X in a colorful outfit, holding a guitar and riding his horse. The story follows Lil Nas X and Panini the pony “on a joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown.”

Right now you can pre-order “C Is for Country.”

 

