99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Lil Nas X Documentary And Single Coming This Month

January 8, 2024 9:38AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, a documentary about Lil Nas X, will premiere on HBO and Max streaming platform on January 27 at 8pm ET according to The Source.

The documentary is said to offer an intimate look at his first global tour. It first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival.

The Long Live Montero tour ran from September 6, 2022 to March 26, 2023. When you watch the trailer for the tour itself you’re met with the eye-catching graphics and sarcastic voiceover Lil Nas X is known for.

As of now, before the premiere on HBO and Max, the documentary has a 75% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes and will be updated with an audience score after.

He is currently teasing new music to release on January 12 with announcements on church signs, which may be related to the video he put out teasing his “Christian era.”

He adds that the new song will relate to the events that occurred on January 6, which we will assume means the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Kesha retweeted to say that she is not on the song with Lil Nas X, but rather another song…

Get hype.

More about:
celebrity news
Documentary
HBO
january 6
Kesha
lil nas x
long live montero
Max
New Music
streaming
world tour

POPULAR POSTS

1

New Year's Tay
2

Social Media's Most Viral Trends of 2023
3

Miley Cyrus Crushes Journey's 1983 Single "Faithfully"
4

Jeremy Allen White Strips Down For New Calvin Klein Ad
5

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Lost 60 Pounds

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE