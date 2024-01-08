Lil Nas X Documentary And Single Coming This Month

Source: YouTube

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, a documentary about Lil Nas X, will premiere on HBO and Max streaming platform on January 27 at 8pm ET according to The Source.

The documentary is said to offer an intimate look at his first global tour. It first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival.

The Long Live Montero tour ran from September 6, 2022 to March 26, 2023. When you watch the trailer for the tour itself you’re met with the eye-catching graphics and sarcastic voiceover Lil Nas X is known for.

As of now, before the premiere on HBO and Max, the documentary has a 75% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes and will be updated with an audience score after.

He is currently teasing new music to release on January 12 with announcements on church signs, which may be related to the video he put out teasing his “Christian era.”

He adds that the new song will relate to the events that occurred on January 6, which we will assume means the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Kesha retweeted to say that she is not on the song with Lil Nas X, but rather another song…

Get hype.