Lil Nas X Appears on ‘Maury’??

You heard it hear first Maury fans. Lil Nas X will be on the show to confront his lover. In the episode titled, “Leave Your Ex For Me, That’s What I Want,” Lil Nas finds out that the love of his life is actually married with a family!
Yai Ariza, who is also in the video for his song, “That’s What I Want,” is his real-life lover too. Watch the drama unfold when the episode debuts on November 17. Watch it on WBKI at 1:00pm.
This can’t be real right? Do you think this is just more promotion for Lil Nas X? Are you going to watch?