      Weather Alert

Lil Nas X Appears on ‘Maury’??

Nov 12, 2021 @ 10:11am

You heard it hear first Maury fans. Lil Nas X will be on the show to confront his lover.  In the episode titled, “Leave Your Ex For Me, That’s What I Want,” Lil Nas finds out that the love of his life is actually married with a family!

Yai Ariza, who is also in the video for his song, “That’s What I Want,” is his real-life lover too.  Watch the drama unfold when the episode debuts on November 17. Watch it on WBKI at 1:00pm.

This can’t be real right? Do you think this is just more promotion for Lil Nas X? Are you going to watch?

TAGS
lil nas x Lover Maury Povich
POPULAR POSTS
Sleigh All Day
Tragedy At Astroworld Festival
Sarah Jessica Parker Hits Back At Comments Over Her Aging Looks
You Should Start Your Day Watching A Video Of An Adorable Baby Gorilla
Paul Rudd Is People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On