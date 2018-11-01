Like What The Heck? Woman Earns $100,000 A Year Selling Smelly Socks

It’s a dirty job but someone’s got to do it and make a lot of money off of it!

Roxy Sykes said her work in the foot fetish industry started with a compliment. She was told that she had beautiful feet and her career began.

Now she has flipped her beautiful feet into a thriving business.

She started an Instagram account which gained 10,000 followers in a month and then she began selling her used sneakers and socks. LIKE THIS IS A REAL THING!

The socks go for around $35 a pair and some used shoes sell for around $250. Roxy said her friends and family support her business which rakes in a ton of cash and she said she loves what she does.

Now she even trains models on how to get into the foot fetish industry.

Hello? Um Roxy, help me get into this business! K, Thx!