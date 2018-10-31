Like Can We Not? The Box That Cursed Post Malone Will Be Opened!

Why is Post Malone an Idiot? It all makes sense now! YOU DO NOT TOUCH THE HAUNTED BOX!

That haunted box that seemed to have cursed rapper Post Malone is about to be opened by it’s new owner, Zak Bagans of the show “Ghost Adventures.”

According to Bagans, weird things have been happening to him since he gained possession of the box.

Things like dreams of animals being killed, calls from an unknown number telling him when people will die, and other spooky events.

This happens to be the same box that allegedly put Post Malone’s life in danger after being in the same room with Zak and touching his shoulder after Zak touched the box.



Zak says the only way he won’t open the box is if he doesn’t feel the same supernatural feeling he felt with Post Malone when they first encountered the box.

THIS GUY IS CRAZY! Please do not open this box of evil!