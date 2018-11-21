Light Up Louisville has been a tradition for 38 years!

Light Up Louisville is held the day after Thanksgiving with the arrival of Santa Claus who will help Mayor Fischer illuminate downtown Louisville.

Live Entertainment:

Enjoy live performances on the main stage in front of Metro Hall west lawn.

​4:00 p.m. – Six Steps to Heaven

4:30 p.m. – Envy Dance Team

5:00 p.m. – Classic Melodies “Top Note”

5:30 p.m. – Motown Christmas

6:00 p.m. – Midnight Noon

8:30 p.m. – Eight Inch Elvis

Vendor Village:

Shop festive goods from Storywood Bow Ties, Touch of Fudge and Holiday Accessories. Purchase treats from Ehrler’s Ice Cream, Going Nutts and Papa Murphy’s. Various vendors will be set up on Sixth and Jefferson streets.

Santa’s Workshop:

Children and families are invited to walk through Santa’s workshop. Located in chalets on 5th and Jefferson streets, there children can decorate cookies, write letters to Santa Claus and send postcards to our troops. Stop by the Louisville Visitor Center (301 S 4th St, Louisville, KY) from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Light Up night for fun holiday activities for the whole family including: spin the wheel for attraction tickets, photos with Mrs. Claus, Yelp Louisville activities, letters to Santa, giveaways, holiday treats and 25% off everything (excluding candy and sale items).

Free Christmas Train Rides:

Hop the 15-passenger Christmas Train at 5th and Jefferson streets for a free ride around the block. Check out the lights and sounds of downtown Louisville on this festive locomotive! Last board at 6 p.m.

Santa’s Arrival:

Santa will join Mayor Fischer on the main stage at 8:00pm as they light up the city Christmas tree located across the street in Jefferson Square Park. Pro tip: For the best view, stand by the main stage.

Free Photos With Santa:

Head to 5th and Jefferson streets for a free picture with Santa Claus following the Light Up moment. Santa’s House will close at 10 p.m.