Lifetime’s “Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace”

The latest trailer for Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace was just dropped. With a title like that, can you guess who the heroes in the story are and the villains?
🚨OFFICIAL TRAILER🚨 Harry & Meghan: #EscapingThePalace premieres this Labor Day (9/6) at 8/7c – you won’t want to miss the movie event of the year, only on Lifetime! 🎥 @jordandeanteam @Syd_Mo @LauraMitchy pic.twitter.com/uGe996p787
— Lifetime (@lifetimetv) July 15, 2021
Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace is a dramatic interpretation based on their exit from official royal public life. Deadline says it will cover “Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that “The Firm” was not defending them against the press’s attacks and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that may have contributed to his mother’s untimely death. The film will examine the dynamics between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that lead to the ultimate break from the royal ties.”
It premieres Monday, Sept. 6 on Lifetime.