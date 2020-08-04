      Breaking News
Lifetime Brings Back “Married At First Sight” For Six Seasons And A Spin-Off

Aug 4, 2020 @ 8:40am

Lifetime has given a six-season renewal to its popular reality series “Married at First Sight,” also ordering an eight-episode spinoff series called “Married at First Sight: Unmatchables.” And a TON of people want to be a part of this show!

 

The network has received 65,000 applications to be on the show…all people willing to marry a complete stranger on TV! The spinoff show will focus on helping people fix the things about themselves that have prevented lasting relationships in the past.   “In each self-contained episode, Pastor Calvin Robertson and Dr. Viviana Coles will mentor two unlucky-in-love singles who simply couldn’t be matched previously and follow as they go through their physical and personal transformations, as they are set up on a date to see if love is in the air and if they have truly found their match.”

 

