Liam Payne Spent Time In A Wellness Center After Controversial Interview

Source: YouTube

Liam Payne is back on social media updating fans that he took some time away in a wellness center to reflect and sober up after he says he “became somebody I didn’t recognize.”

There was some backlash after comments he made about his One Direction bandmates on Logan Paul’s podcast , specifically Zayn Malik. Payne says he is now sober and ready to get back on the road, and shared about his 6-year-old son, Bear, he shares with ex Cheryl Cole.