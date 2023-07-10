99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Liam Payne Spent Time In A Wellness Center After Controversial Interview

July 10, 2023 8:04AM EDT
Liam Payne is back on social media updating fans that he took some time away in a wellness center to reflect and sober up after he says he “became somebody I didn’t recognize.”

There was some backlash after comments he made about his One Direction bandmates on Logan Paul’s podcast , specifically Zayn Malik.  Payne says he is now sober and ready to get back on the road, and shared about his 6-year-old son, Bear, he shares with ex Cheryl Cole.

