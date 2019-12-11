      Weather Alert

Liam Payne Says A One D Reunion Is Two Years Away

Dec 10, 2019 @ 7:36pm

So you’re telling us there’s a chance!

Liam Payne appeared on a Sunday morning talk show and said the band getting back together is at least two years away.

He said, “I think at some point we will get back together. I think we will, for sure. I don’t know when that is yet but, all I know is there is at least two years while everyone’s just released new music where you have to go and promo and do all of that. There are at least two years.”

 

