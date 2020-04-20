Liam Payne Gets Scolded For Talking Too Much About A One D Reunion
Liam Payne might have spilled too many beans when it comes to a possible One Direction reunion.
During an Instagram Live chat with Alesso on Sunday, Liam said he and all his One D bandmates have been keeping in touch with one another.
“I did speak to Niall again on FaceTime today though and he was outside on his balcony sunbathing and whatever. He’s in London as well. Most of us are in London. We’ve been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime at the moment,” Payne said.
“Oh, wow, the whole world is about to explode,” Alesso replied as Payne told him, “You can come in and fill in for Zayn and join the band.”
But then he mentioned he can’t say to much because…”Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day. So you’re going to have the group telling me off on the group chat.” Oopsies.
