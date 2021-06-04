Liam Payne Gets Our Hopes Up That A One Directions Reunion Could Happen

Liam Payne made our hearts giddy after a little nugget he dropped on recent Instagram Live! He was answering fan’s questions and, naturally, was asked if he’s in touch with Harry. “Yeah, I did speak to Harry, and it was really lovely,” Liam shared. “He called me because he has a sixth sense for if I’m struggling or if one of us is in trouble I feel like.”
All five group members of One Direction decided to each pursue solo projects by 2016 (with Zayn departing in 2015), and Liam seemed to reference their time apart in the clip, saying, “It’s hard in this position sometimes, you’re watching people’s stories from afar that you used to know so well.” AND THEN HE SAID THIS: “I’d love for us to get in a room at some point,” “I think it would be the best thing.” “We’ve all said it outside but we’ve just not said it to each other,” There’s a song in there somewhere. Somebody write that down!”