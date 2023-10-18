Liam Payne Banned From Driving For Six Months

Source: YouTube

Speeding laws are harsher in the U.K! Liam Payne was busted in February going 40 mph in a 30 mph zone near London and got banned from driving for six months!!

Payne also has to pay a fine and court costs totaling about $400. He wrote a note to Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court in which he said he “did not realise the speed limit and apologise for speeding.” Two months ago Payne postponed his tour of South America due to a kidney infection. No rescheduled dates have been announced. Three months ago, he got back on YouTube and updated fans on the work he had been doing on himself.