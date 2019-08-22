      Weather Alert

Liam Hemsworth Files For Divorce From Miley Cyrus

Aug 22, 2019 @ 7:08am

Looks like a reconciliation won’t be happening now that Liam has officially filed for divorce.

Per documents obtained by PEOPLE, he filed Wednesday citing “irreconcilable differences.” Reps for Hemsworth and Cyrus did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Hemsworth’s filing comes just weeks after the pair revealed they had separated. On Aug. 10, a rep for Cyrus confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement that the couple had split after seven months of marriage.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
Divorce filed irreconcilable differences Liam Hemsworth Miley Cyrus papers
POPULAR POSTS
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
How Much Do the Kids in 'Stranger Things' Make??
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
Tom Brady Drinks So Much Water it Could Kill an Ordinary Person
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE