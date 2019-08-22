Liam Hemsworth Files For Divorce From Miley Cyrus
Looks like a reconciliation won’t be happening now that Liam has officially filed for divorce.
Per documents obtained by PEOPLE, he filed Wednesday citing “irreconcilable differences.” Reps for Hemsworth and Cyrus did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
Hemsworth’s filing comes just weeks after the pair revealed they had separated. On Aug. 10, a rep for Cyrus confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement that the couple had split after seven months of marriage.
