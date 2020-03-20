Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. Uses Alcohol To Combat COVID-19
Brewhouse at the Lexington Brewing and Distilling Company.
The impact of the ‘rona is being felt worldwide, and although that may be a surprise to some, that includes Central Kentucky. As the local community works to combat the spread of coronavirus, many supplies such as hand sanitizer remain in high demand. In an effort to help supplement the shortage, Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. is using THEIR OWN alcohol supply to produce hand sanitizer and provide it free of charge. What kind souls!
The first batch of 200 bottles will be delivered to city hall in Lexington on Friday. Additional batches are being prepared for delivery early next week.
“When my late husband, Pearse Lyons, and I chose Lexington as home for our business and family, the community embraced us with open arms,” said Deirdre Lyons, Alltech co-founder and director of corporate image and design. “The efforts of our city and state leaders, numerous organizations and the people of Kentucky during this difficult time exhibit the collaborative spirit and endurance of our neighbors. We want to do our part to help those working on the frontlines to overcome this adversity and help our community emerge stronger than ever.”
The hand sanitizer is made up of 80% alcohol, with a little aloe vera gel to keep you moist, a small amount of hydrogen peroxide, along with natural ingredients added for scent. Not to mention the bottles are made with recyclable glass!!!
Aligning with social distancing practices, a team member from Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. will deliver the hand sanitizer, with recipients notified ahead of time of course to coordinate the drop-off.
Organizations in need of hand sanitizer can email KentuckyAle@alltech.com to submit their request.
“As the community rallies together amid the adversity caused by COVID-19, we want to do our part,” said Mark Coffman, master distiller at Town Branch Distillery. “In this small way, we are able to help our neighbors and support the ongoing effort to keep everyone safe and healthy.”