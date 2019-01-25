Lexington 10 Year Old Wins Science Fair Trying to Prove Tom Brady Cheated

Look, Tom Brady is one of the greatest football players of all time, but he definitely brings out the haters.

A 10 year old from Lexington dislikes Tom so much he dedicated his science fair project to proving that Tom Brady did in fact cheat using under inflated balls. Deflategate.

Not only did he dedicate his science fair project to this, but he WON and is now moving on to the regional.

How did it work? He filled footballs with varying levels of air and tested how far they could be thrown. Turns out the under inflated balls did go further, and were easier to catch.

