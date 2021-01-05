Lewis Capaldi Is Taking Time Off To Become A Horrible Person And Write Depressing New Music LOL
Lewis Capaldi is being very Lewis Capaldi when talking about his plans for this year. He’s going to take some time off to write his second album.
“I’m going to hold off, and when it looks like things are getting back to normal, [and] people are enjoying their lives again, that’s what I’m going to swoop in…”
“That’s when I’m going to say, ‘Here I am with another depressing song about my rubbish love life! Enjoy!'” “Everyone will be, ‘Woo hoo! 2021, things are looking up!’ and I’m going to come in and I am going to defecate on people’s year big time.”
He doesn’t stop there…
“My New Year’s resolutions are to become a worse person than I have been this year. I think I’ve been too good this year, so I’m going to cut right back on the kindness and the compassion,”
“I’m going to become a great, old, horrible human being…I dunno, maybe go up and punch an old lady or something. I dunno, whatever, it is you do to make to make yourself evil,” he continues. “Yeah, it’s going to be really fun! I’m looking forward to it and I’m excited to embark on this journey.”
