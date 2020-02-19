      Weather Alert

Lewis Capaldi Finishes Beer On Stage While Winning a Brit Award

Feb 19, 2020 @ 8:39am

Lewis Capaldi may be topping our list now of “artists we must meet and drink with”. Lewis Capaldi won not 1 but 2 Brit Awards last night for “Best New Artist” and “Song of the Year”!

While that’s a massive accomplish on its’ own, Lewis carried his beer to the stage to make his speech while taking swigs between sentences. Once he made it to the stage he gave Niall Horan a long hug then after pointing to the crowd several times he said, “Thank you very f**king much, see ya’ll later.”

His comment was censored but later in the evening he was able to be heard while accepting his Song of the Year award for “Someone To Love” he admitted that the song was about his Gran and not ex-girlfriend, Paige Turley.HERO STATUS!

