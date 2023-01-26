99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Lewis Capaldi Covers Taylor Swift At The 1975’s Show

January 26, 2023 11:15AM EST
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Lewis Capaldi attends the Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party at The Lot Studios on January 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

As one TikTok commenter put it, “Imagine trying to explain to someone that you saw Lewis Capaldi playing a Taylor Swift song at a 1975 concert in 2023.” BUT THAT’S EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENED!

This seems to be an ongoing theme with The 1975. They recent had Taylor Swift make an appearance during their show… Talk about a bargain when you probably couldn’t afford to see her own show at this point. It seems like Lewis saw how well it went with the crowd at that show, so he decided to do that same thing: Taylor’s music!

