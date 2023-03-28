Lewis Capaldi Billboard Is A Picture Of Some Woman

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 23: Lewis Capaldi attends the Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party at The Lot Studios on January 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Lewis Capaldi is never short on comedic posts and today was no exception. He posted a picture of a billboard promoting his new Netflix special with a woman that almost looks like him:

ffs whoever is in charge of the billboards at netflix needs firing pic.twitter.com/CPpLs8vF1w — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) March 28, 2023

She could be his sister. (Is she his sister? Because that would be funny.) Surely this was planned… Right? Maybe they didn’t tell Lewis ahead of time, but someone knew what they were doing when they put this up.

And we’re here for it… and now ever more hype for April 5. 😉