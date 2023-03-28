99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Lewis Capaldi Billboard Is A Picture Of Some Woman

March 28, 2023 11:43AM EDT
Share
Lewis Capaldi Billboard Is A Picture Of Some Woman
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 23: Lewis Capaldi attends the Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party at The Lot Studios on January 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Lewis Capaldi is never short on comedic posts and today was no exception. He posted a picture of a billboard promoting his new Netflix special with a woman that almost looks like him:

She could be his sister. (Is she his sister? Because that would be funny.) Surely this was planned… Right? Maybe they didn’t tell Lewis ahead of time, but someone knew what they were doing when they put this up.

And we’re here for it… and now ever more hype for April 5. 😉

More about:
Billboard
celebrity news
Documentary
funny
Lewis Capaldi
Netflix

POPULAR POSTS

1

The Legend of the Leprechaun of Mobile, Alabama
2

Gwyneth Paltrow Stands Trial In Hit & Run Skiing Accident Lawsuit
3

"American Idol" Contestant Slams Katy Perry's Mom-Shaming Joke
4

Boy Battling Brain Cancer Gets His Dream Puppy
5

St. Patrick's Day - What Is A Leprechaun?

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE