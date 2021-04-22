      Weather Alert

Levar Burton, Robin Roberts and More to Guest Host ‘Jeopardy’

Apr 22, 2021 @ 6:41am

And the 37th season of ‘Jeopardy’ has been rounded out with a whole new announcement of new guest hosts to take the podium of the late Alex Trebek, including Levar Burton.

Call it a win! There has been a petition going around the internet to have Levar Burton be the permanent replacement for Alex Trebek. Could this be this first step and first audition to make this dream a reality?

As you can see, a whole list of additional guest hosts has been named including Robin Roberts and George Stephanopolous!

