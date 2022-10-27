99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Leslie Jordan’s Final Interview Taped Two Weeks Before His Unexpected Death

October 27, 2022 9:23AM EDT
Emmy-winning actor, comedian and singer Leslie Jordan passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 24 at 67 years old after his car hit a building. He had an upcoming appointment with a cardiologist after complaining of shortness of breath a few weeks before his passing, and it’s believed he had a medical episode that led to his car crash.

CBS News correspondent Anthony Mason had just visited him in Nashville two weeks prior to chat about his life, career, becoming a viral internet sensation during the pandemic, and his recent pivot to country music.

