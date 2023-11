Source: YouTube

When you’re Leonardo DiCaprio and you’re turning 49, you throw a big party where JAY-Z, Beyonce, Snoop Dogg, Tobey Maguire and Axl Rose show up. And Lil Wayne even performs! DiCaprio even got on the mic and spit some verses and got passed on top of the crowd!

His date? His latest 25-year-old model girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti.