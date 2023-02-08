Leonardo DiCaprio Denies Dating A 19-Year-Old Model

More trolling in the media for Leonardo DiCaprio who at 48-years-old, is notorious for dating women not over the age of 25. This time, it’s a rumored romance with 19-year-old model Eden Polani. He was spotted with her at an EP launch party for Detroit singer Ebony Riley.

A picture of them sitting next to each other was enough to send Twitter users into an uproar. “Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend is so young her high school experience was interrupted by COVID-19,” slammed one user.

DiCaprio’s camp is on damage control telling TMZ they’re not dating,..they were just part of the same group sitting together. DiCaprio is also rumored to be dating 23-year-old Victoria Lamas, who was spotted with him on New Year’s Eve, though she wasn’t at the album release party.