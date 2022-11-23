99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Blew His Chance To Be In “Titanic”

November 23, 2022 11:07AM EST
Share
Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Blew His Chance To Be In “Titanic”
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

James Cameron recently shared the time Leonardo DiCaprio almost lost his role in the classic movie Titanic.

Cameron said, “So Leo came in — of course, charmed everybody, myself included. And I said, ‘Alright, let’s see what your chemistry’s like with Kate.'”

He continued, “And he said, ‘You mean I’m reading?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Oh, I don’t read.'” Pretty bold for a 21-year-old actor (at the time).

James replied, “Well, thanks for coming by. Leo said, ‘Wait, wait, wait. You mean if I don’t read, I don’t get the part? Just like that?'”

He added, “‘Oh, yeah. Come on. This is, like, a giant movie that’s gonna take two years of my life … so I’m not gonna f–k it up by making the wrong decision in casting. So you’re gonna read, or you’re not gonna get the part.'”

James continued, “Every ounce of his entire being [was] just so negative, right up until I said, ‘Action!’ and then he turned into Jack.”

Do we think Leo reads lines now? Because it seems like it was a pretty good idea to start…

Peep this interview with GQ where he breaks down how the movie came together:

More about:
actor
celebrity news
Leonardo DiCaprio
reading lines
titantic

POPULAR POSTS

1

"Magic Mike's Last Dance" Trailer
2

"Sexiest Man" Chris Evans Has A Girlfriend
3

Sweet Moment For A Young Fan Meeting Lamar Jackson
4

Viral Backstory: Bride Blows Dust Off Her Wedding Vows During Ceremony
5

You Laugh You Lose: Cowabunga

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE