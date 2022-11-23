Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Blew His Chance To Be In “Titanic”

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

James Cameron recently shared the time Leonardo DiCaprio almost lost his role in the classic movie Titanic.

Cameron said, “So Leo came in — of course, charmed everybody, myself included. And I said, ‘Alright, let’s see what your chemistry’s like with Kate.'”

He continued, “And he said, ‘You mean I’m reading?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Oh, I don’t read.'” Pretty bold for a 21-year-old actor (at the time).

James replied, “Well, thanks for coming by. Leo said, ‘Wait, wait, wait. You mean if I don’t read, I don’t get the part? Just like that?'”

He added, “‘Oh, yeah. Come on. This is, like, a giant movie that’s gonna take two years of my life … so I’m not gonna f–k it up by making the wrong decision in casting. So you’re gonna read, or you’re not gonna get the part.'”

James continued, “Every ounce of his entire being [was] just so negative, right up until I said, ‘Action!’ and then he turned into Jack.”

Do we think Leo reads lines now? Because it seems like it was a pretty good idea to start…

Peep this interview with GQ where he breaks down how the movie came together: