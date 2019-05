June 1st, LEGO will launch a new 2,287 piece set chock full of features based on “Stranger Things”. You can assemble the Byers’ house in Hawkins, both in the real world and the Upside Down.

There are tons of details from the show, including the alphabet wall, a figure of Eleven holding an Eggo, plus the Demogorgon. Adding a bit more uniqueness to the set, it can be flipped to display either reality on top

