Lego Convention Coming to Louisville Next Weekend

Calling all Lego lovers, AKA everyone.

The BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention is coming to Louisville next weekend, January 19th-20th and the Kentucky International Convention Center!

Fans will get a chance to see work by renown professional artists from around the globe. Jonathan Lopes, known for his realistic urban landscapes, will showcase over 40 of his select LEGO displays and will talk to fans about his life as a professional LEGO artist. Chicago-based Rocco Buttliere will bring over 50 LEGO models of famous landmarks including the largest skyscraper in the world and a full build of London’s Westminster Palace.

Other attractions include a LEGO Star Wars building area, Big Brick Building for younger kids, and plenty of LEGO retail to purchase.

