Lego Announces New ‘Seinfeld’ Set

The world of Seinfeld is about to get the Lego treatment.
The set will include pieces to relive your favorite Seinfeld moments along with small versions of Jerry, Elaine, George, Kramer, and even Newman is part of the set.
If you want to add the set to your collection, make sure you have your wallet. The 1,326 piece set will cost you $80. You have time to save though, the set will be available on August 1.
Calling all Seinfeld fans! Recreate iconic scenes from your favorite show in LEGO bricks 🤩 https://t.co/4C9KiyAt7q pic.twitter.com/VCsiNzrZoR
— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) July 5, 2021
Calling all Seinfeld fans! Recreate iconic scenes from your favorite show in LEGO bricks 🤩 https://t.co/4C9KiyAt7q pic.twitter.com/VCsiNzrZoR
— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) July 5, 2021