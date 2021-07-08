      Weather Alert

Lego Announces New ‘Seinfeld’ Set

Jul 8, 2021 @ 6:46am

The world of Seinfeld is about to get the Lego treatment.

The set will include pieces to relive your favorite Seinfeld moments along with small versions of Jerry, Elaine, George, Kramer, and even Newman is part of the set.

If you want to add the set to your collection, make sure you have your wallet. The 1,326 piece set will cost you $80. You have time to save though, the set will be available on August 1.

TAGS
bricks build Lego Seinfeld
POPULAR POSTS
Our Favorite Unofficial Fireworks Safety Spokeperson Got A New Wheelchair
A Tik Tok Mom Secretly Recorded Her Babysitter Singing Like A Disney Princess
Runaway Dog Comes Back Home And Rings The Doorbell
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Share First Wedding Pictures from Their Big Day
Ohio 7-Year-Old Selling Lemonade To Help Build Inclusive Playground In Her Hometown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On