‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ Getting a Reboot With Adult Contestants
All your 90’s Nickelodeon dreams are about to come true in the form of an all new reboot! The classic Nickelodeon game show Legends Of The Hidden Temple – and this time, grown-ups will be the ones searching for treasure.
The CW is working on a “supersized, adult version” of the show, which combined physical challenges and an epic ‘Temple Run’ at the end of each episode.
The new version will be set in an actual jungle instead of a TV studio, with “tougher challenges and much bigger prizes on the line.”