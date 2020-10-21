      Weather Alert

‘Legally Blonde’ Cast Had a 20th Anniversary Reunion Plus ‘Legally Blonde 3’ Release Date Revealed

Oct 21, 2020 @ 7:09am

It has been 20 years since Elle Woods became in staple in so many people’s lives. Reese Witherspoon just gathered the cast for a virtual reunion to celebrate their 20th anniversary for a good cause!

The cast genuinely looks fantastic and like they truly love one another, which we love too. Luckily there is more coming around the corner with ‘Legally Blonde 3’ which has finally been given a real release date!

 

TAGS
20th Anniversary Elle Woods Legally Blonde Legally Blonde 3 Luke Wilson Reese Witherspoon Reunion selma blair virtual reunion
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE