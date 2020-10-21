‘Legally Blonde’ Cast Had a 20th Anniversary Reunion Plus ‘Legally Blonde 3’ Release Date Revealed
It has been 20 years since Elle Woods became in staple in so many people’s lives. Reese Witherspoon just gathered the cast for a virtual reunion to celebrate their 20th anniversary for a good cause!
The cast genuinely looks fantastic and like they truly love one another, which we love too. Luckily there is more coming around the corner with ‘Legally Blonde 3’ which has finally been given a real release date!