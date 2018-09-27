Leah Remini Says The Church of Scientology Won’t Let Her Be Friends With Katie Holmes

Leah Remini says she is still constantly harassed by members of the Church Of Scientology because of her documentary series “Scientology And The Aftermath”. And Jennifer Lopez, Leah’s bestie, talked about Leah’s escape from the Church on WWHL.

Leah said, “members of the Church go to my mother’s restaurant, confront my little sister, and my step kids in San Francisco, trying to intimidate us.” And even though Katie Holmes got out of her marriage to Tom Cruise because of the church, she and Katie don’t talk because the Church won’t let Katie be friends with her.

