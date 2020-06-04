Lea Michele Apologizes To Former Co-Stars For Bad Behavior
Lea Michele issued an apology after “Glee” costar Samantha Marie Ware accused her of creating a bad work environment on the set of the show… and her partnership with HelloFresh was terminated by the company following Ware’s comments.
In her apology Lea Michele writes:
“What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people. One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people’s perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face.”
Michele continued: “When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time. But the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them.”
Michele said she doesn’t remember “ever making this specific statement.”
“Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused. We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings. I am a couple of months from becoming a mother and I know I need to keep working to better myself and take responsibility for my actions, so that I can be a real role model for my child and so I can pass along my lessons and mistakes, so that they can learn from me. I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience.”
Since Samantha put Lea on blast, other former co-stars have come out of the woodwork to agree she was awful. Gerard Canonico starred with her in “Spring Awakening” and posted on Instagram, “Seems to have been deleted. So I’ll try again.You were nothing but a nightmare to me and fellow understudy cast members.” He continued, “You made us feel like we didn’t belong there. I tried for years to be nice to you to no avail. Maybe actually apologize instead of placing the blame on how others ‘perceive’ you. You’ll probably just delete this though.”
Heather Morris was her “Glee” co-star and said Lea “was unpleasant to work with.”
Morris tweeted: “Let me be very clear, hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish for hate to be spread on anyone else. With that said,was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out.”
Morris continued, “But at the current moment, it’s implied that she is a racist and although I cannot comment on her beliefs, I think we’re assuming, and you know what happens when we all assume.”
