Lay’s Has Three New Chip Flavors For 2020

Jan 9, 2020 @ 11:12am

The good people at Lay’s are looking to spice up your year with three new flavors coming to potato chip bags this month.

For those who love a more classic texture, but also a little heat, there’s Cheddar Jalapeño, which Delish describes as “cheesy” and “semi-spicy”.

Taking things up a few more notches, the snack brand is releasing Kettle Cooked Flamin’ Hot to rival Takis and Cheetos in that department.

For something a bit different, “lighter and airier,” Lay’s has new Poppables with the flavors of salt and vinegar.

