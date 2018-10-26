Lawnmower Man Chases Down Slowest Criminal Ever

A man on a lawnmower in Nebraska aided police recently when they were chasing a fella who was running from the police.

Debra Grebas had a rough weekend. Last Saturday she strolled into a convenience store and attempted to cash a bogus check (strike 1) using someone else’s ID (strike 2) then crashed her car when she tried to run from the police (strike 3).

But 23 year old Deandre France who was in the car with Debra had no intention of getting arrested. So, he ran…very, very slowly.

Little did Deandre know that a gentleman who lives in the neighborhood he was running through was doing some routine lawn maintenance and decided he would aid the police in their chase. He threw his lawnboy in gear and gave chase through other people’s lawns, under the clothes lines and weaving through the trees.

Deandre’s efforts were all for naught. He simply could not muster the speed and stamina to out-run the lawnmower. Deandre was run down by a good Samaritan on a lawnmower and captured by the police. Riding lawnmowers have an average top speed of 5.5mph.