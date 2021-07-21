Lawmakers Getting On Board The #FreeBritney Train With New Proposed Bill

Two House lawmakers are proposing bipartisan legislation they hope will protect those under legal guardianships and conservatorships from abuse and exploitation in light of Britney Spears’ fight to end her conservatorship.
While we are heartened by the bipartisan effort to reform conservatorships and guardianships at the federal level, we do NOT support the FREE Act as proposed.
As written, the FREE Act will assign a public caseworker to each conservatee, require States to collect data on conservatorships, provide funding to do so, and affirm the right to replace a private guardian with a public guardian.
We cannot support legislation that empowers professional guardians. We were hopeful and remain hopeful that Congressman Crist and Congresswoman Mace will work with the #FreeBritney movement and reform advocates to amend the bill. Until that happens, we oppose the FREE Act.
