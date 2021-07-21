      Weather Alert

Lawmakers Getting On Board The #FreeBritney Train With New Proposed Bill

Jul 21, 2021 @ 6:37am

Two House lawmakers are proposing bipartisan legislation they hope will protect those under legal guardianships and conservatorships from abuse and exploitation in light of Britney Spears’ fight to end her conservatorship.

Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist of Florida and Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina on Tuesday outlined their Freedom and Right to Emancipate from Exploitation Act, the FREE Act, during a virtual news conference. The FREE Act would allow a person under a legal guardianship or conservatorship the right to petition the court to have their court-appointed guardian replaced with a public guardian. The bill would also guarantee that individuals under guardianships are assigned an independent case worker, and require case workers and public guardians disclose their finances to ensure there’s no conflict of interest.  The act would also require “an up to date” database by states to figure out how many people are under guardianships or conservatorships.
“Under the FREE Act, we would Free Britney along with the countless number of seniors and persons with disabilities being abused and exploited by the broken system,” Crist said in a statement.
But there are some in the #FreeBritney movement don’t support it, though.

 As for Britney herself, she says in a new post on Instagram she isn’t even close to saying everything she needs to say about her conservatorship!

 

