Law & Order: SVU Gets Renewed For Another 3 Seasons

Feb 28, 2020 @ 9:54am

NBC is holding onto its Dick Wolf universe, and we may never have to say goodbye to Detective Olivia Benson.

 

The network just renewed Law & Order: SVUChicago FireChicago Med, and Chicago P.D. for three more seasons each, and executive producer Dick Wolf has signed a new five-year deal to stay at Universal Television.

SVU is currently in its 21st season, meaning we’ll get at least 24 seasons!!

SVU in particular is already the longest-running live-action TV show ever, and the second longest-running TV show of any kind, behind The Simpsons.

