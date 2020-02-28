Law & Order: SVU Gets Renewed For Another 3 Seasons
NBC is holding onto its Dick Wolf universe, and we may never have to say goodbye to Detective Olivia Benson.
The network just renewed Law & Order: SVU, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. for three more seasons each, and executive producer Dick Wolf has signed a new five-year deal to stay at Universal Television.
SVU is currently in its 21st season, meaning we’ll get at least 24 seasons!!
SVU in particular is already the longest-running live-action TV show ever, and the second longest-running TV show of any kind, behind The Simpsons.