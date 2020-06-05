      Breaking News
Law Enforcement Seizes Masks Meant to Protect Anti-Racist Protesters from COVID-19

A Black Lives Matter-affiliated group spent tens of thousands of dollars producing masks to protect protesters around the country from COVID-19. The masks were mailed from Oakland and were meant to arrive in Washington, D.C., New York City, Saint Louis and Minneapolis.

The black masks, with phrases like “Stop killing black people” and “Defund police” never made it to their destination. The Movement for Black Lives wrote on Instagram that the U.S. Postal Service’s tracking numbers indicate that the masks were “seized by law enforcement” and urged them to contact USPS for further information.

When HuffPost asked why the masks were seized, the U.S. Postal Service had no comment.

