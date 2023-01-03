Law Enforcement Investigating Death Threat Toward Doja Cat

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 22: In this image released on November 22, Doja Cat performs onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

According to TMZ, Doja Cat has lodged a police complaint after receiving a death threat in a private chat room online.

TMZ says the person threatening Doja had been kicked out of the chat by her. Perhaps it was an uncomfortable (but also spot-on) vibe?

The Los Angeles County Sheriff is now investigating the incident.

Although Doja Cat is usually very active on Twitter, she hasn’t mentioned this.