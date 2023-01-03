99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Law Enforcement Investigating Death Threat Toward Doja Cat

January 3, 2023 12:25PM EST
Share
Law Enforcement Investigating Death Threat Toward Doja Cat
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 22: In this image released on November 22, Doja Cat performs onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

According to TMZ, Doja Cat has lodged a police complaint after receiving a death threat in a private chat room online.

TMZ says the person threatening Doja had been kicked out of the chat by her. Perhaps it was an uncomfortable (but also spot-on) vibe?

The Los Angeles County Sheriff is now investigating the incident.

Although Doja Cat is usually very active on Twitter, she hasn’t mentioned this.

More about:
celebrity news
danger
doja cat
investigation
online
Police
threat
TMZ

POPULAR POSTS

1

Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Child
2

John Mayer Reveals Who His Most Iconic Song Is About
3

Neighborhoods Going All In On Christmas Lights
4

The 10 Biggest Movies Of The Year At The Global Box Office – Ranked
5

Viral UPS Driver Meets Family Who Left Him Snacks

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE