Lauv & Troye Sivan Sing Im So Tired Stripped Down Not stripped like they have no clothes… I meant an acoustic version of I'm So Tired! These guys have amazing voices! So glad they did an arraignment like this! I think I like this version better than the original… Acousticim so tiredlauvTroye Sivan