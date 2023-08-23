Lauryn Hill Announces Anniversary Tour With Fugees
August 23, 2023 9:21AM EDT
It’s been 25 years since Lauryn Hill released her 1998 debut solo album, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill. To celebrate, she’s hitting the road on a 17-date world tour. The closest she’s coming is Chicago October 28th. Her former group, the Fugees, who canceled a 25th anniversary tour around their album The Score album last year, will open most of the North American dates. Butt his could be the last time the group reunites thanks to some legal trouble for Pras Michel.
In April, Michel was convicted of 10 charges (including money laundering, illegal lobbying) for his role in a multimillion-dollar government influence campaign. A sentencing date hasn’t been scheduled, but could face up to 20 years in prison.
