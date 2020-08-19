Laurence Fishburne NOT Asked To Be In The Next ‘Matrix’ Movie
Even though his character Morpheus was such a major part of the first three “Matrix” films, Laurence Fishburne will not be a part of the upcoming untitled sequel.
He says, “I have not been invited.”
So is he upset? Doesn’t seem to be, saying: “I wish them well,” he said. “I hope it’s great.”
With the working title of “The Matrix 4,” the movie’s plot, and details are under wraps but will star returning actors Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith, and also feature Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Jessica Henwick.
Fishburne’s character previously died of gunshot wounds in “The Matrix Online,” a multiplayer online video game that has been considered a continuation of the films’ storyline.
