Lauren Spencer-Smith on Staying Healthy

Lauren Spencer-Smith was born in England but claims British Columbia, Canada as her home. Though no one in her family has a musical background, Lauren absolutely has the gift.
Lauren started seeing success on YouTube a few years ago. In 2019, she posted a cover of “Always Remember Us This Way” which quickly reached 2.7 Million views. She followed up with “Someone You Loved” which now has over 8 million views. She kept posting videos to a massive audience until she finally got the chance to wow the American Idol judges.
Today, the “Fingers Crossed” hitmaker joins us on the Spout Podcast to spout off on water sports, exercise, heartbreak, humility, the importance of having close friends, her favorite smoothies, and more!
Want more Spout?